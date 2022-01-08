CTD official martyred in Lakki Marwat

LAKKI MARWAT: Unidentified motorcyclists martyred an official of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) here on Friday, official sources said.

They said that the CTD official, Abdur Rahman, was standing at the Sheen Bagh Chowk when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, leaving him seriously injured.

The police and Rescue 1122 ambulance reached the spot and shifted the victim to the City Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The funeral prayer for the martyred cop was offered at the Police Lines at 3pm which was attended by the SP CTD Asad Khan, DSP Farooq Khan, military and police officials.

Later, his body was shifted to his native village, Shamadu, where he was laid to rest with state honours. It was learnt that the martyred official was currently posted at Razmak, North Waziristan tribal district.