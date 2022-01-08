Official accused of land grab

MARDAN: A man here on Friday accused a government official of trying to occupy his land and asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against him and provide him justice.

Speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, Mohammad Asim Khan, a resident of Iram Colony, accused a section officer at the Defence Ministry of attempting to occupy his land.

He alleged that an absconder, who was nominated in three first information reports (FIR), lived with the official in question in Charsadda. He added the absconder along with other people kidnapped him and beat him up before throwing him at a deserted place on the Ring Road.