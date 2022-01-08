Official accused of land grab

MARDAN: A man here on Friday accused a government official of trying to occupy his land and asked the chief justice of Pakistan to take action against him and provide him justice.
Speaking at a news conference at the Mardan Press Club, Mohammad Asim Khan, a resident of Iram Colony, accused a section officer at the Defence Ministry of attempting to occupy his land.
He alleged that an absconder, who was nominated in three first information reports (FIR), lived with the official in question in Charsadda. He added the absconder along with other people kidnapped him and beat him up before throwing him at a deserted place on the Ring Road.
PESHAWAR: The Directorate of Youth Affairs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa organized Christmas and New Year celebrations for...
PESHAWAR: Provincial Paramedics Association postponed their province-wide strike after their meeting with Secretary...
PESHAWAR: Mayor-elect of Peshawar Zubair Ali on Friday called for making collective efforts and thinking beyond party...
PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday presented investment opportunities in the mines and minerals...
PESHAWAR: The newly elected mayor of Mirian Tehsil in Bannu district, Pir Kamal Shah, along with 14 newly elected...
ABBOTTABAD: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CNG Association and owners of the gas stations on Friday termed the closure of gas...
Comments