Rain, snowfall bring life to a standstill in KP

PESHAWAR: Three persons were killed and eight others injured in rain-related incidents on Friday as continued snowfall and rain brought life to a standstill in parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The rain and snowfall continued with intervals for the fifth consecutive day in different parts of the province, blocking key roads in the mountainous areas and forcing the people to stay indoors.

According to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) report an 18-year old girl, Zehat Bibi, died due to a wall collapse at Abakand in Upper Dir while another man Fazle Maula died as a landslide hit his house in Beubhar.

In Lower Kohistan, a motorcyclist Abdul Khaliq was killed by a landslide near Mata Banda police post. Usman Shah sustained injuries in the incident.

Three houses were partially damaged in Upper Dir and one in Shangla due to heavy rain and snowfall. The rain and snowfall also caused road blockades in Shangla, Upper Dir, Abbottabad, Lower Kohistan, Upper Chitral and Lower Chitral.

Seven persons were injured when two houses collapsed due to heavy rain in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Officials said that one room of Amir Khan’s house collapsed in the Shalobar area, injuring five, including two women and three children.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Peshawar where their condition was declared out of danger.

In another incident, two children were injured when the roofs of a house collapsed in Bar Qambarkhel.

The locals informed Rescue 1122 whose personnel reached the spot and rescued the children from the debris.

The rescue team provided first-aid to the wounded Adnan Khan and Asif Khan, and later shifted them to Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Our correspondent adds from Mansehra: The landslides left the Karakoram Highway blocked at various places amid the heavy rains and snowfall in upper parts of Hazara division.

The heavy boulders, which detached from the mountains and rolled down on the Karakoram Highway, blocked it to all sorts of traffic at Shatan Pari, Barseen, Loter and Mutta Banda areas.

According to Rescue 1122, Lower Kohistan, a motorbike came under the landslide in the Mutta Banda area and two bikers - Abdul Khaliq and his friend Usman Shah were buried alive.

A police van and two passengers’ vehicles were also hit by the landslides at KKH but travellers remained unhurt.

The upper parts of the Hazara division - Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan districts received a heavy snowfall and rains on the fifth consecutive day on Friday, turning the weather chilly.

In Abbottabad, the Murree Road was blocked for all kinds of traffic following heavy snowfall in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changla Gali, Donga Gali, Bara Gali and other parts of Galiyat while the GDA announced to close all kinds of tourists entries in Galiyat after having large tourist influx in the area.

Heavy snowfall of the current winter season completely paralyzed life in Abbottabad district where the temperature dropped to below freezing point and at least two-feet of snow was reported in Galiyat, including Thandyiani, where more snowfall was expected in the next 24 hours.

Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) Spokesman Ahsan Hameed said that Abbottabad-Muree Road had been blocked for all sorts of traffic due to landslides at Kundla.

GDA Director-General Raza Ali Habib in his video message said that the GDA has made all- out arrangements in Galiyat to facilitate the tourists. He said over 100,000 tourists had reached Galiyat so far and there was no more accommodation space in hotels.

The official announced the closure of the entry to Galiyat for a limited time and asked the tourists to follow the GDA website for learning about road clearance.

According to the Met office, Kalam had received 27millimetre rain during the 24 hours till filling of this report followed by Timergara and Drosh with 13, Kaku, DI Khan and Saidu Sharif 12, Malam Jabba 10, Pattan and Dir 09, Cherat 08, Peshawar 8, Bannur, Mirkhani and Takht Bhai 06, Balakot 05, Chitral 04 and Parachinar 02 millimeter rain. The Met Office predicts more widespread rain in all districts of the province today.