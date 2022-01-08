National Idea Bank increased IT exports: Kamran Bangash

PESHAWAR: Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that National Idea Bank is an important initiative of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and it has led to rapid growth in IT related exports.

The National Idea Bank is a unique collaboration between educational institutions, government, industry and communities to identify and showcase innovative ideas that have the potential to solve local problems.

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash while addressing a function of National Idea Bank at UET, Peshawar. The meeting was attended by UET Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Iftikhar Hussain and other officials.Kamran Bangash said that by providing a platform like National Idea Bank, the potential of the youth is being utilized in the development of the country.

“Our youth has immense potential which needs to be nurtured. Innovation has a huge role to play in the development of countries, this is why we have to adopt out-of-the-box thinking because every product starts with an idea which improves the quality of human life,” he added.

He said information technology has now become an integral part of governance as a whole, which is also helping to eradicate corruption.

He said that through the platform of National Idea Bank, a strong relationship between professionals and experts should be established so that business opportunities are provided to the students and business entities can benefit from their unique ideas.

At the end of the ceremony, Kamran Bangash also distributed certificates and cheques among the winners of National Idea Bank competition and congratulated them.