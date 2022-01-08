Quran Khawani

Rawalpindi : The Regional Transport Authority Rawalpindi on Friday impounded 10 Public Service Vehicles and imposed...
Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organisation has won the annual election to hold the National Secretariat...
Islamabad : Famous humorous poet, translator and writer of various detective novels Mehboob Azmi’s 14th death...
Islamabad : Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal on Friday distributed winter clothes, shawls, caps and socks among over 500 poor...
Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Waste Management Company on Friday carried out cleanliness of nullahs and chocked drains...
Islamabad : The Asian Development Bank is likely to buy running Pakistani coal-powered electricity projects and in...
Comments