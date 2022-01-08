 
Saturday January 08, 2022
Islamabad

Quran Khawani

January 08, 2022

Rawalpindi : Quran for the departed soul of the mother of Masood Sultan Chaudhry, principal, Jinnah Institute, will be held today (Saturday), at Rawalpindi Law College, at 4 p.m, says a press release.

