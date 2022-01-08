SSDO wins CRM secretariat’s election again

Islamabad : Sustainable Social Development Organisation (SSDO) has won the annual election to hold the National Secretariat of the Child Rights Movement (CRM) for the year 2022.

This marks the second year in a row, that SSDO has won the seat. In this context, SSDO plans to engage all the stakeholders including donor community and CRM member organisations to work on child rights issues nationwide and advocate for every child in Pakistan.

The election was organised by an independent election commission to ensure transparency in which 14 organisations were nominated to participate, out of which 13 casted their vote.

After the counting of the votes, SSDO was declared to be the winner after obtaining 7 votes against ‘Idraak’ that was able to get 6 votes. CRM is a coalition of several civil society organisations all over Pakistan working together to protect the rights of all children. CRM is engaged in raising awareness, advocacy, analysing legislation and implementing programmes that aim to not only protect children’s rights, but also to actively promote future research work and policy action.