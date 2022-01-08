Sharp increase in number of COVID-19 patients

Islamabad : A sharp increase in the number of cases of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district is being witnessed for the last two days making the situation alarming though no death due to COVID-19 has been reported from the region in the last four days.

The sharp increase has been considered as another wave (5th wave) of COVID-19 outbreak by health experts and the concerned government authorities. It is important that in the first week of the year 2022, around 600 new patients from twin cities have been diagnosed with coronavirus illness.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, there is an upward trend in the number of COVID-19 cases being registered from the federal capital and officially, the situation is hinting towards another wave of the outbreak.

In the last 24 hours, another 34 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19 Omicron variant taking the total number of Omicron variant cases to 211 from ICT, said the DHO. He added a total of 109 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from Islamabad in the last 24 hours.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that as many as 133 new patients were tested positive for the infection from the twin cities in the last 24 hours taking tally to 145,725 of which 2,191 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last four days, as many as 427 new patients were reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district at an average of 107 patients per day while in the last two weeks of December last year, a total of 501 patients were reported from the twin cities making an average of 36 patients per day. It is also alarming that the positivity rate of COVID-19 from the twin cities has been recorded as well over two per cent in the last four days that had dropped down to below 0.5 per cent in the last two weeks of the year 2021.

A total of 1,224 patients have so far died of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district while the virus has so far claimed as many as 967 lives from the federal capital.

In the last 24 hours, confirmation of 109 patients positive for COVID-19 from ICT took tally to 109,093 of which 107,558 patients had achieved cure. The number of active cases from ICT has jumped to 568 on Friday after addition of 79 active cases to the existing pool in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, confirmation of 24 new cases from Rawalpindi district took tally to 36,632. To date, a total of 35,273 patients from the district have recovered from the illness while the number of active cases of the infection belonging to Rawalpindi was recorded as 135 on Friday after addition of 17 active cases in the last 24 hours.

On Friday, as many as 14 patients were hospitalised in the district while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 121.