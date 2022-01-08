CDA to host Urdu conference

Islamabad: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Arts Council of Karachi on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to organise the 15th International Urdu Conference in Islamabad.
The International Urdu Conference which will be part of Pakistan's Diamond Jubilee celebrations will held at Pak-China Friendship Centre here from March 13 to 15.
CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed who was also present on occasion said the civic would host participants of the mega event " We feel that CDA should also play its role in promotion of arts and cultural activities, " he said. He said a city could not be decorated only with lights and roads rather it's culture also plays vital role in this connection.
