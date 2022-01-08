Poet lauded for effectively portraying individual and collective experiences

Like other enlightened female writers of our times, the poetic works of Munawwar Jahan deals with diverse themes reflecting both individual and collective experiences.

Poet and literary scholar Sahar Ansari said this while talking to The News at a ceremony held on Friday to launch three poetic collections of Munawwar at the Usmania Restaurant in Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The event was organised by the Niazmandan-e-Karachi in collaboration with the Adab-o-Fan Publications Pakistan.

The three books launched at the event were titled ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’, ‘Gungunati Hai Fiza’ and ‘Sirat-e-Maarifat’, the last one being a collection of religious poetry such as Hamd and Naat.

Ansari, who was the chief guest at the event, remarked that Munawwar had gained reputation as a fine poet over the years. He added that though she had been living in Canada for a long time, she did not let her creative talents wane.

Munawwar made continuous efforts to promote her language and culture in Canada, the scholar said. He opined that the poetic works of Munawwar not only beautifully depicted her individual emotions and ideals, but she had also touched on global themes. Whatever changes are being witnessed in the world, we see their creative expression in her poetry, Ansari said.

He, however, lamented that book readers were gradually decreasing, as due to the rising prices of books, people could not afford them as easily now as they could before. Ansari, however, welcomed the trend of buying books through the internet, saying that people could find cheap books easily on the internet and buy them.

The introductory remarks at the event were delivered by Adab-o-Fan Publications Pakistan Editor Anis Jaffery, who praised the poet for writing prolifically in Urdu despite living in a foreign country.

Adab-o-Fan Publications Pakistan Chief Editor Hina Jaffery analysed the style of Munawwar’s poetry. She admired the aesthetics of her poems. A note of thanks was given by Niazmandan-e-Karachi chairperson Ronaq Hayat.