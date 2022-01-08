Commissioner orders early demolition of Nasla Tower

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon visited the Nasla Tower and Tejori Heights and inspected the ongoing demolition work on Thursday.

According to a press statement released from the commissioner office, the demolition of the Nasla Tower is in full swing on orders of the Supreme Court, while work to raze the Tejori Heights has been completed.

Gulshan-e-Iqbal Assistant Commissioner Sattar Hakro gave a briefing the commissioner during a visit to the Tejori Heights. The commissioner ordered necessary steps to protect the plot where the illegal Tejori Heights was being constructed.

The assistant commissioner of Liaquatabad, Sana Tariq, and the caretaker engineer on the Nasla Tower briefed the commissioner during his visit to the site. He was told that threemachines were being used in the demolition work at a time.

The assistant commissioner said that as a precaution, fewer machines were being used for the demolition of upper floors and a limited number of labourers were being employed. The commissioner directed that all safety requirements be taken into consideration in the demolition operation and it should be ensured that the work was completed as soon

as possible.

Last month, the Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to take action against those officials who had issued the construction permit for the illegal 15-storey Nasla Tower. Hearing the Nasla Tower case, a two-member bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Qazi Mohammad Amin had ordered the anti-corruption department to register a case against those involved in approving the building plan. The court had directed the police to register a separate case against the officials. The DIG East had been directed to take immediate action against the officials who had approved the Nasla Tower building plan and present the report to the SC.