Panic grips Shershah after explosion in sewage drain

Panic gripped the Shershah area on Friday after an explosion occurred in a nullah, a few distance away where an explosion had occurred last month claiming the lives of several people.

Ruling out the possibility of any terrorism act, experts said the explosion occurred due to accumulation of gases in the sewage nullah. No loss of life was reported in the incident. According to police, the explosion took place at a sewerage nullah located near Paracha Chowk in Shershah, which caused panic and fear in the locality.

Upon receiving the information, rescuers from different welfare organisations and law enforcers, including police and the Rangers, reached the area and cordoned it off. Experts from the bomb disposal squad were also called at the scene to ascertain the cause of explosion. They said that the explosion had possibly taken place due to accumulation of gases. The explosion was powerful as it also caused cracks in the walls of nearby shops.

In December last year, around one-and-a-half dozen people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a powerful explosion that wrecked a bank in Shershah. The building housing the bank near the Paracha Chowk was built on the Shershah nullah and the powerful blast caused severe damage to the bank, killing and injuring its clients and staff. PTI MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was among those who died in the explosion.

20 grenades found

Police on Friday claimed to have seized 20 grenades stuffed in a shopper from a garbage dump in the Garden area of the city. The garbage dump was located in the Dhobi Ghat area of Garden. After the grenades were found, experts of the bomb disposal squad were called to defuse them.

A heavy contingent of the police and Rangers also reached and cordoned off the surroundings to prevent any untoward incident. Police said the grenades in the shopper were first found by a ragpicker who immediately informed an employee of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation about them.

The KMC employee informed the police. According to the bomb disposal experts, the seized explosives were green-coloured RG-69 hand grenades. The police are looking for CCTV footage to identify the suspect who had dumped them. Further investigations are under way.

Three die in road mishaps

Three people lost their lives and two others wounded in road accidents in the city on Friday. A 55-year-old man, identified as Alam Hayat, died when a vehicle hit him on Rashid Minhas Road within the limits of the Sharea Faisal police station. His body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy. A case has been registered while and investigation is underway.

Separately, 18-year-old Rehman Saeed died, and Noorul Hassan, 17, and Naeem, 16, were wounded on Mauripur Road within the limits of the Kalri police station. The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi (CHK). The deceased was a resident of Lyari locality. further investigations are underway.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old man, identified as Shahzad Razzaq, died in a road tragedy in Baldia Town within the limits of the Mochko police station. The casualty was taken to the CHK for an autopsy. He was a resident of the SITE area. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.