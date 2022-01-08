Man held for killing daughter for befriending neighbouring boy

Police arrested a man on Friday for allegedly killing his teenage daughter in the name of honour in Karachi last year. According to police, Zainul Abideen was arrested by the investigation wing of the Sharea Faisal police station.

Seventeen-year-old Qamrosh was shot dead on her doorstep in a slum of Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 11 on November 17, 2021. Responding to reports, Sharea Faisal police and rescuers had reached the property and took the body of 17-year-old Qamrosh to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Earlier, the family had told the police that someone knocked on the gate of their house, and as soon as Qamrosh opened the gate, a suspect shot her once in the forehead.

SHO Mazhar Kango had claimed that the family was not cooperating with the police in probing the incident. Police had collected the empty shell of a bullet of a .30bore pistol from the crime scene, and registered a case against unknown persons on the complaint of the teenager’s father.

However, the investigators took the father into custody after the empty shell of the 9mm bullet found at the crime scene matched with his own pistol. The suspect later admitted his involvement and said his daughter had a friendship with a neighbouring boy, Adeel. He said that when he found out about the friendship, he shot and killed his daughter. He revealed that he wanted to kill the boy as well, but he could not do so.

Man commits suicide

A young man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a psychiatric hospital in the Nazimabad area on Friday. The deceased youth was identified as Yousuf Rasheed. He was admitted to this hospital by his family on Thursday. A day later, his hanging body was found in the hospital’s washroom.

Police said the family took away his body without allowing medico-legal formalities. However, they said that the man had borrowed a large sum of money, which he was unable to return. As he had been facing severe financial crisis, he eventually developed severe psychological complications, prompting the family to admit him to the hospital. The family had also reportedly informed the hospital that the man could try committing suicide. Further investigations are under way.