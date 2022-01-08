Law officer put on notice as two convicts file appeal

The Sindh High Court (SHC) has admitted for hearing appeals filed by two men against their conviction in the Orangi Pilot Project (OPP) director Perween Rehman murder case and issued a notice to the prosecutor general.

The prime suspect, Mohammad Raheem Swati, and his three accomplices, Ayaz Ali Swati, Ahmed Khan, alias Pappu Kashmiri, and Muhammad Amjad Hussain Khan, were sentenced to life imprisonment twice by an anti-terrorism court (ATC) for murdering the OPP director in the Orangi Town area.

The three accomplices of Raheem and his son Imran Swati were also sentenced by the trial court to seven-year imprisonment for abetment and concealment of evidence. The five convicts were activists of the Awami National Party. They were prosecuted for murdering Perween on March 13, 2013.

The prosecution had argued that the accused wanted to get an OPP office for the purpose of establishing a karate centre in Orangi Town, and upon refusal, they plotted to kill Perween through paid killers of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Of the five convicts, Raheem and his son Imran have filed appeals with the SHC against their conviction. They submitted in their appeals that the prosecution had failed to prove charges against them and the trial court did not consider material contradiction in the statements of prosecution witnesses.

They claimed that the prosecution had failed to associate a single private witness of the alleged incident in the thickly populated area and it had made the case of the prosecution highly doubtful. They requested the high court to set aside the trial court order and acquit them from the charges.

A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, after the preliminary hearing of the appeals, admitted them for hearing and issued notices to the prosecutor general.

In its judgment, the ATC observed that the prosecution had been able to establish the charge against Raheem, Ayaz, Amjad and Ahmed of facilitating, aiding and abetting with their common intention and object the offence of extermination of Perween shot by TTP commander Mehfuzullah, alias Bhalu, (now deceased) and Moosa.

The trial court observed that the prosecution had also been able to establish the charge against Imran, Ayaz, Amjad and Ahmed of hiding evidence of instant offence and concealing the facts deliberately from the investigators.

The Supreme Court had earlier taken a suo motu notice over the killing of Perween and constituted a joint investigation team to arrest her killers as the first case was closed due to lack of evidence.

The main accused, Raheem, had admitted to the crime in his confession before a judicial magistrate stating that he was a former councillor and ANP secretary, and his house was located opposite to an OPP office.

He stated that he wanted to open a karate centre on the premises of the OPP office but Perween refused, after which he and the co-accused gathered at his house, and planned to get rid of the social activist. He said that they contacted the banned TTP commanders Moosa and Mehfoozullah from Ayaz’s mobile phone who assured them that they would carry out the murder if they were paid.