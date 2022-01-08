Berlin court sentences teacher to life for cannibal murder

FRANKFURT: A Berlin court on Friday found a former teacher guilty for murdering a man as part of a cannibal fantasy after meeting him online, sentencing him to life in prison. The presiding judge noted the acute severity of the crime committed by Stefan R., who was convicted for murder and desecrating the victim´s corpse.

The judge said in court on Friday the killing was carried out by Stefan R. "to realise his cannibalistic fantasies".

According to prosecutors, 42-year-old Stefan R. made contact with the victim via a dating app before luring him to his house. Once there, the victim was sedated with drugs before his throat was slit and his genitalia cut off to be eaten.

The corpse was then cut into pieces and scattered across the northeastern Pankow district of Berlin. The case first came to light in November 2020, after human bones were found in a park in the neighbourhood.