Saturday January 08, 2022
World

Nine die in SW China building collapse

By AFP
January 08, 2022
BEIJING: At least nine people died when an explosion caused a building to collapse on Friday in the Chinese city of Chongqing, local authorities said. The blast at 12:10 pm was triggered by a suspected gas leak and brought down a neighbourhood committee building housing a canteen, trapping more than 20 people.

