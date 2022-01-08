 
Saturday January 08, 2022
UK to deploy troops to London hospitals

By AFP
January 08, 2022
LONDON: Britain will deploy troops to hospitals in London to alleviate severe staff shortages caused by the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said on Friday. Around 200 armed forces personnel will join health workers in the capital, which has been particularly badly hit by the recent upsurge in coronavirus cases leading to mass staff absences in hospitals.

