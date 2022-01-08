Pioneering Black movie star Sidney Poitier dies

LOS ANGELES: Sidney Poitier, Hollywood’s first major Black movie star, has died aged 94, the Bahamas government announced on Friday.

Poitier, who held dual US and Bahamian nationality, was "an icon, a hero, a mentor, a fighter, a national treasure," Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said on his official Facebook page. The celebrated thespian became the first Black star nominated for an Academy Award with 1958’s "The Defiant Ones" and, six years later, was the first to win the best actor Oscar for his performance in "Lilies of the Field."