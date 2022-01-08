Lesco to fill up vacant posts: CEO

LAHORE:Lesco management has promised to take urgent measures to fill up vacant posts of staff. A press release issued Friday said Lesco Chief Executive Officer Ch M Amin in a meeting with the representatives of the Lesco Workers Union (CBA) assured them that upgradation and promotion of eligible staff would be made at the earliest.

The CEO told the workers that the recruitment at the vacant posts like linemen, ministerial, computer, meter reading, GSO, RO staff and other staff will ensure safe working conditions for the workers and will raise efficiency and productivity. He said the Lesco Management has already purchased electricity material for upkeeping of transmission and distribution system of the company and installation of new meters at the earliest.

The Lesco CEO appealed to the workers to observe safety at their work places and make sure that they will be provided equipment to ensure safety. He informed that 40 Bucket Fitted Vehicles for line staff are being provided by the company and the field staff will get new mobile phones.

On this occasion, the representatives of the union Haji Younas, Osama Tariq, Rana Shakoor, Haji Liaqat Ali, veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad and others highlighted the plight of electricity workers due to serious shortage of the staff and unsafe working conditions.