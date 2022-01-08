Directive to maintain traffic flow during rain

LAHORE:Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab directed traffic wardens and police

personnel in all districts of the province to perform their duties with utmost diligence and commitment during the ongoing rain spell.

He issued these instructions to all the supervisory officers of province via wireless on Friday. He directed all the District Chief Traffic Officers of province to personally go out in the field and monitor the continuous flow of traffic at important places.

He said that Punjab Highway Patrol personnel should improve the traffic management on main highways. IG directed that additional personnel of Rawalpindi Police Wardens be deployed to maintain flow of traffic on the highways of Murree. He said that Murree Police should use all available resources to ensure all possible measures, especially on weekends, to guide tourists and ensure smooth flow of traffic.