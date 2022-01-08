Punjab on road to progress: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister (SACM) for Information and spokesperson for the Punjab government Hasaan Khawar on Friday said that PMLN leadership and spokespersons were making hue and cry because Punjab was on the path of real development under the visionary leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar.
According to official sources here, the SACM said that at a cost of Rs1.90 billion, PunjabForensic Science Agency state-of-the-art lab would benefit the whole of Pakistan. In just three years, Buzdar government had won the hearts of the nation not only with this masterpiece of a training lab, but every project under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar was the guarantor of innovation, development and prosperity.He said that PMLN during its tenure brought the country on its knees and added that the PMLN had built roads only for kickbacks.
