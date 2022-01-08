LBA elections today

LAHORE:The elections of Lahore Bar Association (LBA) will take place at Aiwan-e-Adl on Saturday (today). The polling will start at 9.00am and will conclude at 5.00pm. Approximately 12,000 members of Lahore Bar Association will exercise their right to vote through biometric voting.

In all 36 candidates are vying for six seats. Two candidates are in run for the post of president, eleven for two posts of secretary, ten for vice-president’s seat, two each for the Cantt and Model Town vice-president's seat, three for the joint-secretary's seat, three for finance secretary’s seat while two are vying for the seat of librarian.