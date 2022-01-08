 
Saturday January 08, 2022
Zulfiqar Zulfi appointed LAC executive director

By APP
January 08, 2022

LAHORE:The Punjab government has appointed Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi as the executive director of Lahore Arts Council (LAC). According to a spokesperson for Alhamra here, Zulfiqar Zulfi had been providing his services in the field of literature and culture for the last three decades.

