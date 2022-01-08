Traffic remains suspended as truck overturns on Ravi bridge

LAHORE:Traffic flow from Shahdara to Lahore remained suspended for hours after a truck overturned due to tyre burst on Ravi bridge on Friday.

The truck was removed from the bridge and heavy traffic was diverted towards Saggian bridge. Light weight traffic was diverted from Old Ravi bridge towards Sabzi Mandi.

Human leg found: A human leg was recovered from canal in the Chuhng police area on Friday. Edhi volunteers removed the human leg from the canal and buried it.

Firing: Police arrested three men for firing on FBR Deputy Commissioner in Lahore a few days ago. The shooters and facilitator were identified by Safe Cities Authority cameras. Shooters Ijaz and Musa fired shots at FBR Deputy Commissioner Salman Butt. One Rana Tafsir had hired the shooters. All the three are under investigation. Raids are being carried out to arrest Usman Javed, the main accused in the incident.

extortion: Baghbanpura police arrested three suspects for demanding extortion from a citizen. The accused Ahmed Ali, Raja Ahmed and Yasir Mahmood stripped the victim Zohaib naked,

subjected him to severe torture and uploaded his videos on social media.

The accused had demanded extortion of Rs5 lakh from the citizen. Three pistols and 4.5kg hashish recovered from the possession of the accused.

TIK TOKER: Manga Mandi police arrested a tik toker Tahir for harassing the citizens by uploading arms' videos on social media. Police recovered a pistol and bullets from his possession.

found dead: A 30-year-old man was found dead in a room of a Manawan factory on Friday in a suspected case of suffocation due to gas stove. The victim identified as Tariq hailed from Mardan and served in the factory as a security guard. Tariq was using gas stove as heater. On Thursday night, he lit the stove and fell asleep. He was found dead in his room on Friday morning. Circumstantial evidences implied that he might have died due to suffocation. Body was shifted to the morgue.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old youth was found dead in the limits of Qila Gujar Singh police on Friday. Some passersby spotted the body of a youth lying outside a hotel in Qila Gujar Singh area and informed the police.

The victim, yet to be identified, was an addict who might have died of excessive use of drugs, police claimed. Body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 741 road traffic

accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, five people died, whereas 790 were injured. Out of this, 422 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 368 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.