Increase in subsidy linked to Wasas performance

LAHORE:The Punjab government has linked the increase in subsidy to Water and Sanitation Agencies (Wasas) with their performance.

This decision was taken in third meeting of the Resource Mobilisation Committee for the financial year 2022-23 here on Friday. The meeting was chaired by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht.

He observed that the negligence of the administrative bodies in their duties affects the credibility of the government; however, he deferred the increase in the water tariff and said that the issues of the WASAs will be resolved.

Other participants of the meeting included Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz, Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Amjad, Chief Executive Officer Urban Development Unit Omar Masood and secretaries of relevant departments.

It was decided that the difference in registration fee of private vehicles between the Punjab and other provinces will be eliminated in order to increase the number of vehicle registrations in the province. Additionally, the token tax collection procedure will also be reviewed.

The Board of Revenue should ensure efficient use of govt land along with increase in collections. The Punjab govt is launching green financing for pollution-free and clean Punjab, he added.

The provincial minister said that the increase of Rs85 billion in development funds for timely completion of development projects in the current financial year is a major decision of the Punjab government.

Earlier, the provincial minister also presided over a review meeting of the Punjab pollution control programme of Bank of Punjab. The meeting was attended by a team of Bank of Punjab, Secretary Finance and officers concerned of Finance Department.

The minister informed the meeting that the Punjab government was ensuring promotion of green financing for smog control. He further said the Punjab government was also ready to issue green bonds with Bank of Punjab and other banking products for clean funding. Guidance will also be provided for green financing and green banking like SMEs and agriculture. The government will also invest in the construction of green buildings to encourage the private sector. He directed the secretary finance to review the establishment of Punjab Green Fund in collaboration with Bank of Punjab. In this regard, the proposal to transfer the management of the Punjab Investment Fund to Bank of Punjab will also be cosidered.