Hamid Hiraj takes oath as provincial minister

LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered oath to PTI MPA from Khanewal Hamid Yar Hiraj as Punjab Minister at a ceremony held at Governor’s House on Friday. Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and other provincial ministers were also present at the occasion.

Provincial Ministers Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Raja Basharat, Sardar Mohsin Khan Leghari, SAPM Malik Amin Aslam, Head of PMLZ Ejaz ul Haq, Chairman Punjab Investment Board (PIB) Fazil Asif, several MPAs and other personalities also attended the ceremony.

Talking to Hamid Yar Hiraj and other delegations, Governor Punjab Ch Sarwar said that there was no threat to the PTI govt from any protest or march of the opposition. Anti-govt protests and sit-ins have already failed in the past and in future opponents will not get anything except failure. Political opponents want to create chaos in the country.

He said PTI govt will complete its constitutional term and the general elections will be held on time and the people will decide the next govt by the power of their votes, he said. Present govt has saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy and all the international institutions are appreciating the successful policies of the govt for economic stability.

He expressed hopes that PTI govt will thwart all the evil plots of political opponents with the help of people's power and keep on taking steps to make Pakistan developed and prosperous. He said it has been proved that Prime Minister Imran Khan is the only leader who can make Pakistan prosperous and stable by solving all of its problems and the people are also supporting the policies of Imran Khan.

Later, in a tweet, Governor Punjab strongly condemned the atrocities in Occupied Kashmir and said Indian forces under the patronage of Narendra Modi are carrying out the worst kind of terrorism in Kashmir. The United Nations and other international bodies should take serious note of this terrorism and play their role in resolving the Kashmir issue in accordance with the UN resolutions.