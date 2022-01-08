Private schools to offer fee discount on Mazdoor Card

LAHORE:Special discount will be available on fees at private educational institutions through the Punjab Mazdoor Card. Steps are being taken to provide discount on basic necessities to the registered workers.

A press release issued by the Labour department and Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) said, “Under the agreement with more than 150 businesses and companies, workers will get 10 to 45 percent discount on purchase of various items, while the Punjab Mazdoor Card will be made part of the Ehsaas programme so that the subsidy issued by the government goes directly to the workers.” “The minimum wage would also be possible to monitor through bank account which will be attached with Punjab Mazdoor Card.”

These views were expressed by Provincial Minister for Labour Ansar Majeed Khan while addressing the MoU signing ceremony between PESSI and a group of colleges. The function was held at the head office of Punjab Group of Colleges with Ansar Majeed Khan as the chief guest while Commissioner Social Security Syed Bilal Haider, members of PESSI governing body and others were also present.

The agreement was signed by PESSI Vice-Commissioner Chaudhry Arshad and Punjab Group of Colleges Executive Director Sohail Afzal. Giving details to the media regarding the MOU, the minister said the Punjab government had facilitated business community. He said it was impossible to eradicate corruption by force; therefore, transparency in departmental affairs had been brought under modern automation system. He said that Social Security Cardiac Hospital Rehmat-ul-Lil-Alamin was the only government hospital which was fully automated.

Social Security Commissioner said the agreement was a milestone for providing quality education to the labourers’ children where they would get 30% discount on fees. He said that Social Security had so far signed MoUs with 10 private companies which would provide relief to the workers through Punjab Mazdoor Card. He said that not only the government but also the private sector would have to work together for the welfare of this segment of society. The concept of public-private partnership is new in Pakistan but better results can be achieved only with the cooperation of both the sectors.