CM opens forensic sciences centre training lab

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Centre of Forensic Sciences Training Lab at Punjab Forensic Science Agency near Thokar Niaz Baig. He inspected different sections and appreciated the most modern training facilities along with planting a sapling outside the lab.

Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister announced that the government would provide Rs1 billion for the purchase of modern equipment for the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA).

Like forensic science, Rescue 1122 had been revamped and rescue air ambulance service would also be launched in Punjab by June, he added. This was an honour that a state-of-the-art training lab had been set up at a cost of Rs1.90 billion, he added.

Around 16 forensic labs had been set up in the lab which would also provide training facilities to line departments about the latest trends in 14 fields of forensic science, he added. The PFSA was working in a modern way to investigate cases, he said and added the staff had been recruited for the Centre while Punjab Food, Drug and Agriculture Authority building would be completed soon by providing necessary resources, he asserted. The staff of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces would also be trained in the Centre to enhance their professional capacity, the chief minister said and added this facility would also benefit police, prosecution and courts in cases’ investigations.

During the last three and a half years, Punjab Forensic Science Agency had traced all the high-profile cases by conducting investigations on modern lines, he remarked. The police had worked hard and the accused in the cases had been brought to justice, he noted.

Meanwhile, 12,000 new recruitments were being made in the police. About 100 police station buildings were being constructed and the scope of model police stations had also been expanded, he stated.

Usman Buzdar said the crime rate in Punjab had come down by 44 percent in the last four months, adding that Rescue 1122 had been extended to 86 tehsils and 350 new ambulances were being procured for it. He said that PFSA divisional centres would be activated and a pilot project would be launched in South Punjab in the next financial year, he added.Provincial Minister Raja Basharat and PFSA DG also addressed the function.

FOREIGN FUNDING: The chief minister said that facts and figures pertaining to foreign funding had proved the PTI’s stance true.

In a statement issued here, the chief minister said the nation was now waiting for the facts of foreign funding related to other political parties, including PPP and PMLN to be surfaced, adding that PTI and its Chairman Prime Minister Imran Khan had succeeded in foreign funding case as the truth always prevailed. He said that such facts had proved the commitment and truthfulness of PM Imran Khan, with the nation for being the real leader.

RAINWATER: Usman Buzdar directed timely drainage of rainwater from low-lying areas due to incessant rains in different cities of the province. In a statement, the CM said prompt steps should be taken by Wasa and field administration for drainage of rainwater in minimum time.

Necessary resources should be used and officials should go out in the field instead of sitting in their offices to facilitate the citizens, he added.Similarly, effective arrangements should also be made to keep the traffic flowing during the rains, concluded the CM.

NOTICE: The chief minister took notice of a rape incident in Okara and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.The chief minister assured that justice would be provided to the affected girl student at any cost.

Usman Buzdar said that accused involved in this heinous act would be awarded stern punishment according to the law. The accused did not deserve any concession, he added.