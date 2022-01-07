MQM-Haqiqi leaders meet MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool

KARACHI: A delegation of the Mohajir Qaumi Movement — commonly known as Haqiqi even after the party no longer uses that title — met Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and conveyed a message of party chief Afaq Ahmed. In the meeting held at the MQM-P’s headquarters in Bahadurabad, the leaders of the both factions of MQM discussed the political situation of the country, particularly in Karachi.

The delegation was led by MQM-Haqiqi’s Vice-Chairperson Shahid Faraz. A few days ago, the Faraz-led delegation also met Dr Farooq Sattar, who now heads the MQM’s organisation restoration committee after expulsion from the MQM-P. On December 26 last year, MQM-Haqiqi chief Afaq Ahmed, during a public gathering at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah ground, called for all the political parties representing the Urdu-speaking people, especially the MQM breakaway factions, including the Pak Sarzameen Party, to unite for the rights of people of Karachi.