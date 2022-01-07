Punjab govt accuses mills of selling sugar at exorbitant rates

LAHORE: Punjab government has accused mills of selling sugar at exorbitant rates. According to provincial sugarcane commissioner, as many as 1.6 million tons of sugar has been produced in the province during the ongoing sugarcane crushing season. He said ample stock of sugar is available in the country. However, price of sugar has not been in line with the cost of production, he observed. Sugar mills’ insistence that they are buying sugarcane at Rs300/40kg from growers is totally wrong. As per data submitted by sugar mills on December 31, 2021, their buying price of sugarcane stands at Rs244/40kg. He said according to reports submitted by the sugar mills, they are producing four and half kilogrammes sugar from 40kg sugarcane. However, he claimed that according to reports prepared by sugarcane commissioner, sugar mills are producing more than five kg of sugar from 40kg sugarcane. Keeping in view such production of sugar, he said the present price of sugar in the market should not be at much higher side. Therefore, he opined, due to litigation, as he cannot lift sugar stock from mills, it is the responsibility of the sugar mill owners to sell sugar at reasonable price. Sugarcane commissioner also emphasised that hoarding of sugar cannot be controlled without the support of sugar mills. He said according to Punjab Sugar supply chain management order 2021, sugar mills are bound to provide sugar sale data to office of cane commissioner. However, they are not adhering to the provision of law. He asked the sugar mill owners to provide sugar sale data within a week otherwise legal action will be initiated against them. Provincial cane commissioner added that the government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court against a store’s stay order restraining control of sugar price. As soon as stay order is vacated after due course of law, selling of sugar would start at official price to the masses.