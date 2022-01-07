Sindh govt won’t purchase imported urea: Wassan

KARACHI: Opposing federal government’s proposal to import urea, Sindh government has categorically refused to buy the imported commodity on the pretext that the move will put extra burden on farmers.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Sindh chief minister’s adviser on agriculture, Manzoor Hussain Wassan, the Sindh government has demanded from the federal government to withdraw the decision in the best interest of farmers. He maintained that the urea would become more expensive after its import as it wouldn’t be available at the locally produced fertilizer price of Rs 1700 per bag.

Wassan deplored that farmers in the country had been facing hardships in getting fertilizer. He also blamed the centre of posing a threat to the country’s food security. He added that Sindh government wouldn’t purchase imported fertilizer and demanded the centre to provide the province its due share of urea produced in the country instead. He added that the PTI’s government had failed to provide protection to farmers as a result, there could be a shortage of wheat in the country.

He lamented the situation by saying that Pakistan despite being an agricultural nation had to import wheat, sugar, pulses, fertilizer, and other agricultural commodities. He said the government’s connivance has made possible smuggling of wheat from the country as mafias were extended undue benefits. Given the record production of fertilizer in the country, “Had the federal government timely imposed the ban on export of fertilizer, the country wouldn’t have faced the shortage of it,” asserted Sindh CM’s adviser.