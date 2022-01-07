Pope hits out at ‘selfish’ couples who have pets instead of children

VATICAN: Pope Francis on Wednesday hit out at 'selfish' couples who have pets instead of children as he called for parents to have more offspring to solve the West's 'demographic winter', foreign media reported.

Speaking on parenthood during a general audience at the Vatican, Francis lamented that pets 'sometimes take the place of children' in society. "Today... we see a form of selfishness," said the pope. "We see that some people do not want to have a child.

"Sometimes they have one, and that's it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality." The practice, said the head of the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, "is a denial of fatherhood and motherhood and diminishes us, takes away our humanity".

He said couples should have more children to address the ‘demographic winter’ in much of the West and called for couples who can't have children to be open to adoption. Thus, "civilisation grows old without humanity because we lose the richness of fatherhood and motherhood, and it is the country that suffers", the pontiff said at the Paul VI Hall.