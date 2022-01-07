Keys of stolen vehicles handed over to owners

Islamabad: The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Islamabad Police on Thursday busted a notorious Rizwan Micheal Gang by arresting three of its active members besides recovering 11 vehicles worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has handed over the keys of recovered vehicles to the rightful owners during a ceremony. According to a spokesman of Islamabad police, the AVLC, following directions of capital police chief Muhammad Ahsan Younas, has evolved a comprehensive strategy to bar car theft from federal capital and to recover stolen vehicles. He said the AVLC of Islamabad police, led by Inspector Liaquat Ali Malik, have carried out a raid and held three active members of notorious Rizwan Micheal Gang. Some 11 stolen vehicles of different made were recovered from their possession, he said.

He added the detained members of dangerous car lifting gang have been identified as Rizwan Micheal, Sartaj and Arshad Ali, against whom cases were registered. The gang members were involved in lifting vehicles from the precincts of police stations Kohsar, Industrial Area, Sabzi Mandi, Khanna, Margalla, Karachi Company and Ramna. The spokesman mentioned that the gang members used to roam in streets of posh sectors of capital to select the cars and later on pilfer the vehicles.

He also informed the detained car lifters were habitual and sent to jail by police earlier as well. During initial investigations, the suspects confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas of Islamabad. He said the gang members also revealed that they sold out stolen cars at the hands of some dealers in Peshawar. IG Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the performance of AVLC team and announced bonus salaries for them.