Poultry industry demands withdrawal of taxes

Islamabad: The Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has demanded of the government to withdraw its decision of imposing additional taxes on the poultry industry.

Addressing a press conference here, the PPA Chairman Dr. Sajjad Arshad said that new taxes being levied on poultry industry under the mini budget would have negative impacts on the national economy and consumers of chicken and eggs.

"We call upon the Prime Minister Imran khan and Finance Minister Shaukat to withdraw decision of additional taxes and N Poultry industry in the interest of national economy and public," the PPA chairman said.

Dr. Sajjad Arshad suggested constitution of a working group in the Ministry of Food and National Security having Government officials and representatives of the poultry industry for keeping a ratio in this increase in taxes. He pointed out that in the mini budget, it had been suggested to increase General Sales Tax on poultry industry from 7 per cent to 17 per cent, on Vitamins, Minerals and Phosphates from 10 per cent to 17 per cent additional 17 per cent GST on processed branded chicken. He maintained that additional taxes on poultry industry would result in significant increase in prices of chicken and egg. Dr. Hasan Satish and Javed Khan were also present on the occasion.