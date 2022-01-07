 
Friday January 07, 2022
Man City boss Guardiola tests positive for Covid

By AFP
January 07, 2022
LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid-19 in a major outbreak at the Premier League club.

Premier League champions City said 21 players and staff were now isolating for Covid-related reasons as the virus wreaked further havoc on English football.

“Pep Guardiola will miss tomorrow evening’s FA Cup trip to Swindon Town after testing positive for Covid-19,” the club said in a statement.

“The City manager recorded a positive test on Tuesday along with assistant Juanma Lillo. Both are now isolating, along with a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble.

“This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff and seven are first-team players.

