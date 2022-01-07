Elgar steers South Africa to victory over India in second Test

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven wicket win in the second Test against India at the Wanderers on Thursday which levels the three-match series at 1-1.

What had been expected to be a tense chase on the fourth day became a comfortable win for the home side after rain delayed the start of play by almost six hours.

When play did get under way after tea it was under heavily overcast skies with the floodlights on.

Resuming at 118 for two in pursuit of a target of 240, Elgar and Rassie van der Dussen added 57 runs in the first hour before Van der Dussen was caught behind off Mohammed Shami for 40. The pair had put on 82 for the third wicket.

Temba Bavuma gave a caught and bowled chance to Shardul Thakur before he had scored but then batted solidly to make 23 not out and stay with Elgar until the end.

The captain hit the winning runs with a flick for four off Ravichandran Ashwin.

Elgar, who on Wednesday had put his body on line, taking blows on the gloves and shoulder as he tried to save his wicket, was more fluent on Thursday, especially towards the end of the chase, when he and Bavuma struck a flurry of boundaries to wrap up the chase.

South Africa took only 27.4 overs to knock off the remaining 122 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah started with a jaffa, beating Rassie van der Dussen's outside edge with a ball swinging away, but otherwise he didn't look as threatening.

With the outfield still wet, India struggled to keep the ball dry. In the third over of the day itself, they requested for the ball to be changed but the umpires didn't entertain it.

After multiple requests, the umpires finally changed the ball in the ninth over of the day. However, the subsequent over, bowled by Shami, produced 14 runs. van der Dussen first flicked him to the square leg boundary and then unleashed a ferocious pull to deposit the next ball in front of square. Shami went even shorter but ended up conceding five wides as the ball sailed over Pant.

Shami, who had earlier beaten both batters' outside edges, finally got his reward when he got van Dussen to nick one to second slip.

Bavuma got a life on the second ball he faced. It was fuller delivery from Thakur and he hit it back towards the bowler. Thakur stretched his right hand out and had the ball in his hand momentarily before it popped out.

Elgar took over after van der Dussen's departure and struck Shami for successive fours to bring the target down to 50. From the other end, Bavuma hit two cover-driven boundaries to further chip away at the required runs.