Lategan wins Dakar fifth stage, al-Attiyah retains lead

RIYADH: South African driver Henk Lategan won the fifth stage of the Dakar Rally on Thursday as three-time champion Nasser al-Attiyah retained his overall lead.

Lategan claimed his first Dakar stage win in his Toyota, finishing one minute and 58 seconds quicker than nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb.

Lategan said a door of his car broke just 10km into the 421km stage, while he also suffered a puncture.

“I still don’t believe it,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened. We’ve honestly had a day from hell...

“It started 10 kilometres from the start when my door broke. It went open and I was driving until the first control point with the door flapping open. Then I managed to solve that, I strapped myself in and couldn’t open the door.

“Then we had a puncture, so I had to climb out of the navigator’s door and change the puncture. So, we’ve had just the craziest day. I can’t actually believe that we have won the stage. It doesn’t make sense.”

Frenchman Loeb, though, still trails Qatar’s al-Attiyah by more than half an hour, sitting second in the overall standings.

Al-Attiyah had to settle for eighth on the day, but only lost 2mins and 55secs to Loeb.

“We took a few minutes from him. That was the plan in the morning, so we are happy with that,” said Loeb. “Big gains were not possible today, for sure.”

The 51-year-old al-Attiyah, a 2012 Olympic shooting medallist, last won the title in 2019 and has finished second in four of the last six years.

Argentinian Lucio Alvarez reached the finish line in Saudi Arabia third in the stage and remains third overall.

In the bikes category, Italian Danilo Petrucci was awarded the stage after initial winner Australian Toby Price was penalised six minutes due to speeding.

The special stage was halted early due to logistical problems.

Sam Sunderland of Britain, who won the title in 2017, finished 13th on the stage but retains the overall lead.

Dakar Rally blast driver Boutron out of coma: son

PARIS: French driver Philippe Boutron, seriously injured in a blast being investigated as a suspected terror attack on December 30 in Saudi Arabia days before the start of the Dakar Rally, has emerged from a coma, his son said on Thursday.

Benoit Boutron said his father still has a long way to go as he has serious leg injuries even after undergoing surgery in Saudi Arabia prior to being repatriated.

French prosecutors opened a terror probe over the incident on Tuesday with 61-year-old Boutron the sole member of the five occupants injured.

“He is seriously injured, he has though emerged from his coma,” Benoit Boutron told French channel RMC.

“The positive thing is that along with other members of the family we can visit him on a daily basis.

“Both his legs are badly injured and we will know more in the coming days.

“We were able to see him, we can talk to him, for the moment though it is limited.

“He needs time to recover but things are progressing little by little.”

Dakar organisers had said that the incident was not related to racing while Saudi authorities had indicated there was no criminal suspicion over the explosion.

But France’s foreign ministry then updated its advice on Saudi Arabia, contradicting comments about the incident made by both the Saudi authorities and the organisers.

“An appeal for maximum alertness -- security risk,” it said on its website after the blast.

“An investigation by Saudi authorities is underway to determine the cause of this explosion. The possibility of a criminal act has not been ruled out,” it added.

The famous race, formerly known as the Paris-Dakar, but now just as The Dakar, used to be staged from the French capital following a route to the Senegalese capital Dakar.

But security threats along its route in North Africa meant that from 2009 it was held in South America and from 2020 in Saudi Arabia.

The final stage of this year’s edition -- known as the Dakar 2022 -- is to take place on January 14.