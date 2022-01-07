Aisam, Nedevoy stun Dimitrov, Goffin

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Haq Qureshi and his partner Alexander Nedevoy (Kazakhstan) stunned the pair of former World No 3 Dimitrov (Russia) and world No 6 Goffin (Belgium) in the ATP Tennis doubles in Melbourne on Thursday.

Aisam, who has a new partner for the Australian Open starting from January 17, sprang a major surprise in the pre-quarters ahead of the Grand Slam event as the pair defeated highly acclaimed pair 7-6 (2), 3-6, 10-7 to earn a place in the quarter-finals of the ATP event. The pair will now meet Golubev/Skugor in the quarter-finals.

“This time around I have a new partner for doubles for the Open that starts from January 17. We are in the main draw and hopefully will be in a position to perform to our expectations. Before the start of competition, we will be having practice matches and also plan to figure in the ATP events. The main reason for my leaving earlier is to concentrate on practice and training ahead of the start of the event,” Aisam told ‘The News’ ahead of his departure to Australia.