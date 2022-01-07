More facilities promised at Takht Bhai site

PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash said on Thursday more facilities would be provided to tourists at Takht Bhai archaeological site.

He was speaking during a visit to Takht Bhai’s archaeological site in the Mardan district, said a handout.

Director of Archaeology Dr Abdul Samad, Mardan Division Commissioner Syed Abdul Jabbar Shah, Additional Commissioner Naeem Akhtar, Deputy Commissioner Habibullah Arif, Deputy Commissioner of Swabi Sanaullah Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Region Yasin Farooq and other officials were present on the occasion. The chief secretary said the government is taking measures to preserve the archaeological sites and increase the interest of foreign and local tourists in it, which is showing good results.

Dr Abdul Samad gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the historical monuments. The delegation visited various monuments and expressed a keen interest in the ruins.