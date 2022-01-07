Business community in KP concerned over unnecessary actions

PESBusiness community in KP concerned at unnecessary actions Wants FTO to take notice of situationHAWAR: Expressing concern over ‘unnecessary actions’ on the pretext of floating rules, the business community on Thursday urged the federal tax ombudsman (FTO) to take notice of anti-business behaviours of relevant tax-collection institutions and authorities.

Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and other representatives of SCCI raised these issues with the Federal Tax Ombudsman, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah, during his visit to the Chamber’s House.

Chief Collector Customs, KP, Ahmad Raza Khan, Chief Commissioner Regional Tax Office, Peshawar, and other relevant officials were also present on the occasion.

The traders said they had been generously contributing to the country’s economic development through paying a number of taxes. “And the authorities concerned must stop harassing them during raids on business premises on the pretext of violating rules,” he went on to add.

The businessmen demanded the abolishment of double taxation and reduction in the ratio of the number of taxes. They urged the FTO to ensure maximum implementation of its decision and orders to give relief to the community.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asif Mehmood Jah said that the FTO was a business and taxpayers-friendly institution, which had played an important role to address grievances of the business community.

The FTO assured that issues of delay in refunds and pending of cases, illegal, unnecessary actions and harassment of business community on pretext violation of rules would be taken up by relevant departments and authorities and would resolve them amicably.

He said the businessmen had enormous contributions toward economic development of the country so they would be facilitated.

Dr Asif informed that FTO had established a facilitation desk on various points in the country. A facilitation desk was also inaugurated in Peshawar Bacha Khan International Airport today, he informed.

In light of business community recommendation, the FTO said honourary advisors would be appointed across the country, which would play their due role in early redressal of taxpayers’ grievances.

“Our main purpose is to facilitate taxpayers and ensure speedy justice and relief,” said Asif Jah, adding, during the last four months, 1000 complaints of taxpayers were disposed of and reforms process had also been expedited.

Dr Asif Jah said more than 11 FTO offices have been established across the country, including four new offices, which recently opened in Abbottabad, Sukkur, Sargodha and Sialkot.

Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad welcomed the appointment of Dr Asif Mehmood Jah as FTO, saying that the government decision is highly admirable to appoint the right man for the right job.

Speaking on the occasion, Zahidullah Shinwari, former president of SCCI, said the FTO had played a pivotal role in addressing the complaints and grievances in a short span of time. However, he complained that the implementation of FTO decisions was not very satisfactory.