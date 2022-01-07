Minister says libraries being digitalised

PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is to promote book reading culture across Pakistan, which is why efforts are underway to digitalise libraries in the province.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has introduced various initiatives for youths like Books on Wheels, Digital Library, etc for the promotion of book reading among youngsters so that the 21st century digital book reading methods can be adopted.

He said this while presiding over a meeting on public libraries at the Directorate of Archives and Libraries here on Thursday.

The provincial minister said that ignorance always grew in a society where wealth was superior to knowledge. He said that the role of youth is important in the development of nations.

Kamran Bangash said that the 21st century approaches to public libraries need to be adopted, public libraries need to move towards further digitization and promote a culture of book reading.

He said that modern technologies had accelerated the active activities of all walks of life, which has led to changes in the lifestyle of human beings all over the world, but the role of libraries is not being emphasised much.

He said that there was an urgent need to move forward from old ways of reading books so that the youth can take more interest in it and benefit from the trends of the 21st century.