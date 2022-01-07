QWP getting ready for next phase of LG polls

PESHAWAR: The Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) on Thursday came up with a strategy to make arrangements for the second phase of the local government elections to contest the upcoming polls in the remaining 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

A press release said that the strategy was devised at a meeting with QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao in the chair.

The meeting took stock of the party’s preparedness and the arrangements for the next round of the local bodies’ elections.

It was decided at the meeting that the aspirant for the party tickets for contesting the election should submit their applications with the respective district chairmen and district parliamentary boards by January 16.

The participants in the meeting said the QWP would field candidates in all the districts and would actively participate in the election.

They hoped the people would vote for the QWP candidates as they had become disenchanted with the incumbent government.

Speaking at the meeting, QWP provincial Chairman Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao chided the rulers for failing to control inflation and giving relief to the people.

He was also critical of the recovery of the fuel price adjustment surcharge from the electricity consumers and said the government was doing so at the behest of the International Monetary Fund (IMF)

The QWP leader demanded the government to stop recovering the fuel price adjustment levy from the electricity consumers.

Sikandar Sherpao said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government lacked the ability to revive the economy and steer the country out of the prevailing challenges.

He said the government had broken all the election promises and had been unable to deliver.

“The slogan of change was a ploy to reach the corridors of power. This government has been a total failure,” he commented.

He urged the people to help the opposition political parties send the PTI government packing.

The QWP leader said that his party always stood by the people and it would spare no effort to serve them.