Khattak says PTI in competition with JUIF

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial president Pervez Khattak has said that all political parties except for the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) vanished in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the first phase of the local government elections.

“We have to compete with Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s party in the second phase of the Local government elections in the province as people have rejected all other political parties in the first phase of these elections,” he told his party’s workers convention held here on Thursday.

Pervez Khattak, who is also the federal minister for defence, said he was thankful to Prime Minister Imran Khan who named him as the provincial president of the PTI to end the differences within the party.

“If I couldn’t bring the PTI to its earlier position of extreme popularity in the province within the next six-month period, I would relinquish my newly assigned responsibility,” he said.

The provincial president said it was his first workers’ convention he addressed after assuming the top slot of the PTI in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“We don’t want to repeat mistakes committed by our workers in the first phase and you should bury your personal differences in the larger party interests,” Pervez Khattak said. He said the reorganisation of the party at the village, tehsil and district levels would soon be started after consulting workers.

“The tickets for tehsil chairmen in the second phase of the local government’s elections would only be given to the diehard workers after consultations with the party’s lawmakers and senators,” he said.

He said workers were precious assets of the party and their say would also be given equal weight in the electioneering process,” he said.

Pervez Khattak said the country was facing an economic challenge and high inflation not only because of the PTI government but of the coronavirus.