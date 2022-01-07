Khugakhel tribesmen end sit-in

LANDIKOTAL: Khugakhel tribesmen ended their protest on Thursday after authorities assured them to hold talks to resolve their land dispute with National Logistic Cell (NLC).
The authorities also released 14 Khugakhel tribesmen arrested a day before to calm down the situation that remained tense for the last one week. Hundreds of Khugakhel tribesmen called off the sit-in and dispersed on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the road was also reopened after the fifth day and trucks started moving towards their destinations.
An official said that a grand jirga of the Khugakhel elders is scheduled today (Friday) at army garrison to negotiate and resolve the issue.
He said commandant Khyber Rifles, deputy commissioner Khyber and NCL officials would hold talks on the issue.
