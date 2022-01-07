Minor boy burnt to death

MANSEHRA: A minor boy was burnt to death when a fire broke out from an electric short-circuit and engulfed a house in the Ichrian area here on Thursday.

The fire, which erupted in the house of one Ibrar Shah, engulfed the entire building rapidly and reduced it to ashes. The locals rushed on the spot and sprinkled water and sand on the fire.

“The fire was extinguished after hectic efforts of many hours but my six-month-old son, who was asleep in one of the rooms, couldn’t be brought out and he died,” Ibrar Shah told reporters.

He said that fire tenders of Baffa-Pakhal couldn’t reach the venue in time and as a result, his house was reduced to ashes.