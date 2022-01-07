1,563 POs held in 2021, says official

LAKKI MARWAT: District police claimed to have arrested 1,563 proclaimed offenders during operations in the year 2021.
District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Omar Abbas Babar said the police conducted 742 search and strike operations last year and arrested 1563 wanted men and 9278 other suspects. The police also seized 331 Kalashnikovs, 28 Kalakovs, 134 rifles, 779 guns, 1706 pistols, 56764 cartridges, 10 grenades and 14 daggers.
He said that more than 354kg hashish, 75kg heroin, 13kg of ice, 2 bottles of liquor and more than 2kg of opium and 250 grams of cannabis were also seized.
SWABI: The public sector hospitals employees held a protest meeting here on Thursday against converting the health...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash said on Thursday more facilities would be provided to tourists at...
HARIPUR: Health authorities and local police on Thursday exhumed the body of a married woman who had died last month...
KABUL: “I earn up to 1,000 Afghani a day, depending on my work,” said Samsoor, 28, who works for Zmarai Gayanwal...
PESBusiness community in KP concerned at unnecessary actions Wants FTO to take notice of situationHAWAR: Expressing...
PESHAWAR: KP Minister for Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision is...
Comments