1,563 POs held in 2021, says official

LAKKI MARWAT: District police claimed to have arrested 1,563 proclaimed offenders during operations in the year 2021.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shahzada Omar Abbas Babar said the police conducted 742 search and strike operations last year and arrested 1563 wanted men and 9278 other suspects. The police also seized 331 Kalashnikovs, 28 Kalakovs, 134 rifles, 779 guns, 1706 pistols, 56764 cartridges, 10 grenades and 14 daggers.

He said that more than 354kg hashish, 75kg heroin, 13kg of ice, 2 bottles of liquor and more than 2kg of opium and 250 grams of cannabis were also seized.