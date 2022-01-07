PITB holds seminar

LAHORE: The Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) celebrated ‘Workplace Wellbeing Day’ and carried out a number of activities aimed at building awareness about a healthy lifestyle and diet.
The seminar, held at Arfa Software Technology Park (ASTP), was conducted to spread awareness and provide information regarding the importance of health and wellbeing for the working class. Organized by the PITB Human Resource (HR) Department, the seminar was conducted by officials of Punjab Food Authority, who spoke about the importance of balanced diet.
In addition to this, the Nutrition Wing of Punjab Food Authority conducted free health checkups along with other vital tests, including, blood pressure monitoring, cholesterol test, uric acid test, muscle mass, and hydration status. Representatives from Pakistan Red Crescent Society also conducted free tests of blood donors for Random Blood Glucose Level, Hepatitis Test and Thalassemia. The event was well-received and attended by scores of people from PITB and ASTP, who benefited from the information about the importance of mental and physical wellbeing.
