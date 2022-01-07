CJ appealed to withdraw mosque demolition order

LAHORE: Tanzim Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Sheikh has appealed to Chief Justice of Supreme Court to withdraw order for demolishing Madina Masjid in Karachi.

In a statement here on Thursday he said mosques are the houses of Allah Almighty and always enjoyed special status all through history and even non-Muslim invaders had refrained from demolishing them to avoid backlash from Muslims.

He said all Muslim scholars and rulers throughout the history of about 1450 years have unanimously decided that no mosque should be demolished, although it should be prior checked that the land for mosques be obtained lawfully. He said Allah Almighty clearly commands the Muslim rulers in the Holy Qur'an that when they are given power on earth, they should first build mosques to make it possible for them to perform basic and most important duty of Muslims - to perform prayers. He said the chief justice has himself observed that more than half of Karachi was under illegal encroachments. He said both the Supreme Court and the citizens of Karachi are committed to Islam and the mosque is very sacred to both of them so it is in the best interests of the entire nation that any further aggravation of the already volatile situation of the city must be avoided and the issue be resolved in the light of rules and regulations and with mutual understanding.