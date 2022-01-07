NH&MP trainees visit PSCA

LAHORE: An 8-member delegation of National Highway and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Officers, Training College Sheikhupura, visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) PPIC3, Qurban Lines on Thursday. The delegation was apprised of the functions and structure of the premier project of PSCA by shift commander. The under-training officers from NH&MP appreciated the technologies and practices in place as were demonstrated to them in detail especially about Intelligent Traffic Management System and Electronic Challenging.