PPDW approves five schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working (PPDW) Party approved five development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 5,039.577 million. The schemes were approved in the 51st meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development scheme included dualisation/improvement of road from MDA Chowk to Lodhi Colony via Pull Bararan, Length 1.25 Km, District Multan at the cost of Rs 1,038.963 million, construction of Underpass at Katchehri – Rasulnagar Road Railway Crossing City Sheikhupura at the cost of Rs. 943.224 million, rehabilitation & Concrete Side Protection/Lining of Dinga Disty and its System at the cost of Rs.

633.886 million, improving Shortage of Water Supply in Sikhanwala Disty, Concrete Lining of Chichoki Mallian Disty System, Ahmad Wala Minor, Muniyanwala Minor and Hardo Minor at the cost of Rs 423.504 million and Pilot/Demonstration Resource Efficiency & Cleaner Production Investments in Key Industrial Sectors (PGDP/DLI-7) at the cost of Rs 2,000 million.