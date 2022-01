Campuses reopen today

LAHORE: Public sector schools, colleges and universities where winter vacation was observed from December 23 onwards will reopen on Friday (today).

Public and private schools in 24 selected districts (including Lahore) had observed winter vacation from Dec 23, 2021 to January 06, 2020 while in rest of the 12 districts winter vacation are being observed from January 03 to 13, 2022. These 12 districts are: Jhelum, Mianwali, Attock, Muzaffargarh, Chakwal, Bhakkar, Rawalpindi, Rajanpur, Layyah, Rahimyar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan and Chiniot.